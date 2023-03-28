FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Housing Authority held its regular board meeting on Tuesday, just four days after the director, Clamentine Elmore, was terminated.

The Chairman of the Board, Douglass Hawkins, said it was “in the best interest” of the board to move on from Elmore.

“The Board of Commissioners of the Housing Authority of Florence in exercising its overall oversight responsibilities determined that it was in the best interest of the housing authority to terminate the former executive director and launch a national search for an appropriate replacement,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins declined any further comment on the matter due to an ongoing investigation.