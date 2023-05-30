FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence Housing Authority has named Alphonso Bradley as its new executive director.

Bradley serves on the Florence County Council and represents district three.

He was named the new executive director at a special meeting Tuesday morning by the Housing Authority.

The Housing Authority of Florence has been without an executive director since March after Clamentine Elmore was put on paid administrative leave and terminated weeks later.

The Housing Authority has yet to officially reveal what her reasoning was for being put on administrative leave and why she was subsequently fired.

News13 received a tip that her termination was because of concerns about contracts and the use of federal funds. However, the authority’s Chairman, Douglass Hawkins, read a statement citing that Elmore’s termination was in the “best interest of the housing authority.”

Human Resources Director Justin Hanna was also fired in March after a fight with board member Jerrod Moultrie. Another board member, Elishann Redden, resigned in March, citing health reasons.

Then, in April, board member Linda Becote was removed in a unanimous vote by Florence City Council, which is responsible for making appointments to the Housing Authority board.

An affidavit presented at the meeting said a $1,400 check from the Housing Authority that was signed by Becote went to her catering business to pay for a party for Elmore.

There were also accusations that Becote used “special treatment” in the way her home was maintained and repaired. Becote lived in one of the properties owned by the Housing Authority.

At the time, Becote’s attorney, John Bledsoe of Hartsville, called the allegations “falsehoods” and said he planned to appeal her removal to the South Carolina Supreme Court.

In the meantime, the turmoil was all taking place at the same time the Creekside Apartments, which the authority maintains, was found to have mold in 30 of its 100 units, forcing many residents to be displaced and housed in hotels and other temporarily living locations.