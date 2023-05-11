FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Housing Authority voted at their meeting Wednesday to pursue criminal charges for fraud regarding information found in their investigation, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The board is not releasing the name of the person or whether or not they are currently employed with the housing authority.

The City of Florence Police Department will be made aware of the findings to seek criminal charges.

The Housing Authority of Florence has been through a lot of changes within the past months.

The HR director, Justin Hanna was fired earlier this year after a fight with a fellow board member. Former Executive Director of the housing authority, Clamentine Elmore was fired, Ellishan Redden, a board member, resigned due to health reasons, and another board member, Linda Becote, was voted to be removed from her position by the Florence City Council in a 6-0 vote.

All of this took place while Creekside Village Apartments, a property under the authority, had a mold issue where residents were displaced and placed in hotels.

Back in December, the board approved the demolition of the apartments and evacuated all residents because 30 of its 100 units had mold in them. The board later reversed course and decided to fix the issue instead of demolishing the apartments.

Count on News13 for updates.