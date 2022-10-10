FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Florence has issued a boil water advisory after a contractor damaged a water pipe, causing a disruption of service for some Florence customers.

According to a news release, the advisory is in effect for customers located within the 3400-3700 blocks of Alligator Road, R.S. Hepburn Road, Buckshot Road and Parrott Drive.

Although there was no confirmed contamination of the water, it is possible that contamination could still exist due to the loss of pressure. At this time, the quality of water in the area is unknown.

Affected customers should boil water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking it. This should be repeated until the city notifies customers of any advisory status changes.

Test results for bacteriological quality should be completed by Tuesday, the release reads.

Staff members are currently on-site to repair and restore water for those impacted, according to the release.