FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence has lifted its boil water advisory for the planned water outages due to the Alligator Road highway-widening project.

The advisory was lifted for residents at Pleasant Valley Circle to Ashford Drive.

The city collected bacteriological samples and the results indicated that the water is safe for drinking and cooking purposes, according to a news release.

Anyone with questions may call the city of Florence at 843-665-3236 or SCDHEC at 843-661-4825.