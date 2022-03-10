FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Piggly Wiggly at Florence Mall will be closing permanently May 21 after more than 50 years, according to a post on the grocery store’s Facebook page.

The store will be closing because the building’s landlord exercised their right to buy out the current lease in favor of a larger grocery chain, according to the store. The larger grocery store was not disclosed.

The grocery store’s owner, Lynn Willard, said customers can visit the Piggly Wiggly at the newly-renovated location on Cherokee Road, which is about three miles away. An investment is being made at the Cherokee Road location to include an added deli and bakery for Mrs. Mac’s Fried Chicken and other hot foods.

All of the store’s employees will be offered jobs at the Cherokee Road location or other locations in the area, according to Willard.

“Regardless of your need, Marty Massey and his team, and those before them, were there, present and serving the needs of Florence,” Willard said in a letter. “Serving the customer that Mr. Massey in most cases can call by name. Serving the customers that we know have countless other grocery options but choose the Pig. We are honored you chose us and we don’t take that responsibility lightly.”

A liquidation sale will begin on May 2 and operations will continue as normal until then.