FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man was arrested Thursday on sex charges involving a minor, authorities said.

Juan Pedro Fonseca, 62, is facing seven counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

He was arrested by investigators with the Florence Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The case will be prosecuted by the attorney general’s office.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Fonseca remained in the Florence County Detention Center with a $35,000 bond.

No additional information was immediately available.

