Florence man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at person

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged Thursday after a shooting Wednesday morning on North Brunson Street in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

DaQuan Markel Brown, 20, of Florence, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm in city limits, Brandt said.

Police were called at 10:39 a.m. to the 600 block of North Brunson Street for reports of shots fired. Officers learned Brown and two other people drove to a home and shot at a person, Brandt said. The person who was shot as was not injured.

Officers located Brown and took him into custody. Brown is held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond, Brandt said.