Florence man charged with child abuse

Ponroy Gurley (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man has been charged with sexually abusing and neglecting a young child, according to booking records.

Ponroy Leroy Gurley, 25, was arrested by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and unlawful neglect of a child.

Gurley is accused of sexually battering a child under the age of 11 between Sept. 1 and Oct. 25, according to Maj. Michael Nunn with the sheriff’s office.

Gurley remains in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

