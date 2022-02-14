Florence man charged with sexually assaulting child

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who is accused with sexually assaulting a child under the age of 11, it said in an announcement Monday morning.

Destin Shamar Frontis, 20, of Florence, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. His LinkedIn page and a handful of Facebook pages identify him as leading a ministry.

Frontis sexually battered the child between February and December 2019, according to the sheriff’s office.

He remains in the Florence County Detention Center without bond.