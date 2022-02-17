Florence man charged with trafficking drugs after vehicle chase

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old Florence man has been charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, possession with the intent to distribute controlled substance and failure to stop for blue lights after authorities said he refused to stop for deputies and then led them on a chase.

The Florence County Narcotics Bureau was conducting an undercover narcotics operation Wednesday on Pamplico Highway when investigators heard that Travis Sentell James’ vehicle had illegal drugs inside, according to an announcement from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

When authorities tried to detain him, he drove away, and was only stopped after deputies performed a PIT maneuver, according to the announcement.

He was found with more than 56 grams of illegal drugs, according to authorities.

He remained in the Florence County Detention Center, as of Thursday afternoon, and has not been assigned a bond.