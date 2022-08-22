FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 31-year-old Florence man is facing charges after authorities said he solicited a person he thought was a minor for sex.

He was arrested after an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Mount Pleasant Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Michael Kubalo-Delfino was arrested on Aug. 17 and charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, according to an announcement Monday afternoon from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.