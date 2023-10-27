FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man is accused of murder after allegedly killing his girlfriend, who was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon, police said.

Thorn Ramon Holliday was arrested after Florence police were called at about 3 p.m. after the woman was found unresponsive at a home in the 100 block of Warley Street. The woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, Holliday and the woman, who has not been identified, got into fight into a fight that resulted in her death. An arrest warrant indicated that she appeared to have been strangled and that she had bruises and cuts on her body and blood inside her mouth.

According to the warrant, Holliday told officers that she had come to stay with him for a few days and that they had been drinking and arguing. Holliday was inside the residence when officers arrived.

Holliday is in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, according to online jail records.

No additional information was immediately available. Police said the investigation is continuing.

