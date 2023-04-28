CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to fraud for his role in a scheme in which authorities said he stole more than $202,000 from home improvement stores.

Caleb Hood, 31, used fake identities to go into home improvement stores in South Carolina and steal merchandise, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charleston.

The scheme involved stealing items from one store and then going to another store operated by the same company and claiming not to have a receipt in order to get a refund, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The crimes occurred between April 2019 and March 2022.

“Caleb Hood used fake identities to steal over $200,000 from a chain of home improvement stores over a period of several years,” U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs in a news release. “We appreciate the work of the Secret Service and Charleston Police Department in uncovering his scheme and helping to protect our local businesses from financial crimes.”

U.S. District Judge Richard M. Gergel sentenced Hood to 48 months in federal prison followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.

He also was ordered to repay $202,659