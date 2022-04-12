FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge, according to documents from the Florence County Clerk of Court.

Donte McCall was sentenced on April 7, and will receive credit for 559 days served.

He entered an Alford plea, which means that he did not admit guilt, but acknowledged that a jury would likely convict him based on the evidence in the case.

McCall was accused of soliciting the victim, who was under the age of 10 at the time, to perform sexual acts on him in 2020.