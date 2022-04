FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man has been sentenced after police say he committed sex crimes against a child.

Between March 1 – 3, 2019 Jeremy C’nnrd Pearce is accused of sexually assaulting a child at a home on Elmgrove Avenue.

He is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree and sex crimes against children.

Pearce was sentenced to 15 years, and given a 1,041 day credit, with special condition: lifetime gps monitoring.