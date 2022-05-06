FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty following a string of break-ins in 2019 and 2020.

Deshaun Montrell Cade pleaded guilty to second-degree violent burglary, according to court documents obtained by News13. He will receive credit for 565 days served.

He has prior convictions for burglary, according to initial arrest warrants.

Cole was charged with multiple counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, burglary and grand larceny after breaking into homes during the night in August 2019, along with August and September 2020.

During the burglary spree, he stole a 1999 Ford Explorer, beat a man with a metal pipe and stole jewelry. The burglaries happened in Florence.