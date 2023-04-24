FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of child porn, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Tommy Rene Lee, 53, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, according to the release.

Lee was reported to law enforcement by two social network sites who noticed alleged criminal activity on their servers, according to the release. The IP addresses were traced back to Lee and investigators found 121 images and 17 videos of child porn, according to the release.

After his release, Lee will be subject to lifetime court-ordered supervision, according to the release. He was also ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution.

Lee had a previous conviction in North Carolina for second-degree exploitation of a minor, according to the release.