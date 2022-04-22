FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man is accused of strangling a woman and attempting to stab her, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Kerry Terrell Bradley, 46, of Florence, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder.

Police were called Tuesday to Saddle Court for a disturbance and discovered that Bradley allegedly pushed the victim to the ground, strangled her, threatened her and attempted to stab her, Brandt said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK, Brandt said.

Bradley is held in the Florence County Detention Center and was denied bond, according to Brandt.