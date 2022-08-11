FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man won $300,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The $10 ticket was purchased at Oakland Grocery on Oakland Avenue, according to a news release.

The first thing the man did was call his wife, according to the release. The couple will be using the winnings to pay off their house.

“She was more excited than I was,” the winner told lottery officials.

The odds of winning $300,000 on a Red Cherry Tripler ticket is 1 in 900,000, according to the release.

Oakland Grocery received $3,000 for selling the winning ticket.