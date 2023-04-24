City of Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin has been announced as a fellow of the 2023 Riley Mayor’s Design Fellowship.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — City of Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin is a fellow of the 2023 Riley Mayor’s Design Fellowship.

The goal of this fellowship is to equip South Carolina mayors with the knowledge and resources to create programs that positively impact their communities.

The fellowship was created by former Charleston Mayor Joseph P. Riley, who is credited for the city’s dynamic growth.

Ervin was one of several mayors to complete the cycle. Other mayors that were fellows include: Mayor Stephen Murray of Beaufort, Mayor Quendolyn Etheridge of Ridge Spring, Mayor Rockey Burgess of Williamston, and Mayor Mike Fuesser of York.

“I was honored to have been chosen to be a fellow of The Riley Mayors’ Design Fellowship. To have been nominated was an honor all by itself,” Ervin said in a news release. “I love Florence and had a vision for Florence as mayor. When I received buy-in from citizens, business leaders, the faith community, and fellow public servants, I knew together we can make the vision a reality. Thanks to this program, it let me know we are on the right track with a few improvements to be made to get to our destination, moving Florence forward together.”

Mayor Ervin’s extensive process for the fellowship started February 2022 and the process included: research, fieldwork based on interviews, discussions with the mayor, her staff, stakeholders, and residents.

According to fellowship officials, Ervin was chosen to participate in the program due to her holistic approach to address the social needs of the Florence community citing the program she created, the Mayor’s Coalition for Humanity, which has four parts that aim to maintain the health of residents, community development, economic development, and protect the environment.

Ervin is the second mayor from Florence to become a Riley Mayor’s Design Fellow. The first was former mayor Frank Willis.