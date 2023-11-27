FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Williams Middle School student has been charged after allegedly bringing a gun to school on Monday, according to the school’s principal, Carrie Ann Brigman.

A student told a staff member that another student had a gun at school, Brigman said. The student was immediately identified, removed from class and the gun was taken without incident.

The school’s metal detector did alert when the student entered, but the gun was not found after a follow-up search of the student’s bag, according to Brigman.

Brigman said the gun was not loaded. The student was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice and will be charged.