FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence murder suspect who was also wanted on other charges from separate investigations was arrested Monday, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Chancey Ja’Mario Williams, 25, of Columbia, was arrested and charged with murder, two counts of third-degree assault and battery, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, according to Brandt.

Williams is charged with the death of Nicaree Wilson on June 5 in the 800 block of West Dixie Street, Brandt said. He allegedly shot Wilson after an argument.

The drug charge stems from an investigation on July 9 at Timrod Park, according to Brandt. Police seized nearly four grams of cocaine base during the investigation.

Williams’ burglary and assault charges are from two incidents on July 31 and Aug. 4 in the 900 block of Ingram Street in which Williams allegedly targeted the same victim twice, according to Brandt.

Williams was taken to the Florence County Detention Center with a bond hearing scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.