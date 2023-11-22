FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence branch of the NAACP said Wednesday that it is “alarmed” by the report of a sexual assault involving two “exceptional education students” at West Florence High School.

In that case, a 17-year-old student is facing charges after allegedly pushing a girl into a restroom and sexually assaulting her on Nov. 8, according to an incident report from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The term “exceptional education students” refers to students with disabilities.

The teenage boy was arrested the same day and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He remains in the Florence County Detention Center on a $30,000 surety bond. News13 is not identifying him because of his age.

In a news release, the NAACP expressed disappointment that it took Florence 1 Schools 12 days to notify parents and the community.

“We are very much vexed by the fact that this event took place on November 8, 2023, yet it was not communicated to parents, students and the taxpaying public until November 20, 2023,” the NAACP said in its release. “This is yet another example of Florence One Schools leadership withholding information that all concerned citizens have a right to know in a timely fashion. The safety and well-being of our students is second only to the fair and appropriate education they each deserve.”

In the news release, the NAACP also asks the school district to explain how the incident could have happened and to “address what measures have been instituted to assure the public that such will never happen again.”

The district said Tuesday that it cannot discuss or release details regarding student disciplinary matters.

* * *