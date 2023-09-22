FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Florence held a name unveiling for the championship court at the Pearl Moore gymnasium. The court was named after Jollete Law for her athletic contributions to the city of Florence.

At the June Florence city council meeting, resolution No. 2023-31, “A resolution of recognition for the accomplishments of Jolette Law” was unanimously approved by city council. During the meeting, city council members acknowledged Jolette Law’s many athletic accomplishments and amended the resolution to include that the championship court located at the Pearl Moore Basketball Gymnasium be named the “Jolette Law Championship Court”.

Law is widely known and respected in Florence and is a graduate of Wilson High School, the city said in a news release. During her time as a Wilson Tigers athlete, she lettered in three sports and was a two-time MVP in track and field as well as a four-time Wilson High School Athlete of the Year. She was also a three-year basketball Kodak All-American from 1984-86, and the first person to have her jersey retired by the Tigers.

She attended the University of Iowa where she helped the Hawkeyes win four consecutive Big 10 titles and make four trips to the NCAA tournament which earned Jolette an induction into the Iowa Athletic Hall of Fame, according to the release.

Following law’s collegiate career, she joined the Harlem Globetrotters from 1991 to 1994 as the only female team member at the time. She completed three worldwide tours with the team, the release said.

Law has been in the coaching profession for 29 seasons and has seen success throughout her career at Tennessee, Illinois, Rutgers, Ball State, and now South Carolina, according to the release.

Her successful track record and significant contributions to the game as well as high character, integrity, and respect among her colleagues earned her induction into the A STEP-UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame Class of 2020. In her six seasons with the Gamecocks, South Carolina Women’s Basketball has collected four SEC tournament titles, three SEC regular-season championships, three NCAA Final Four appearances and the 2022 National Championship.

She is renowned as one of the best recruiters in the nation and has been part of landing four top-three classes, including the No. 1 classes in 2019 and 2021 for the Gamecocks, according to the release.

Locally, Law has been recognized by her hometown of Florence with an induction in the Wilson High School Hall of Fame in 2002, was part of the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2006 and was also honored as a Florence School District One Distinguished Graduate.

City Manager, Randall Osterman, said he was proud to have the gymnasium named after a Florence native who has achieved so much.

“She is an excellent role model to the young people in our recreation programs who are following in her footsteps,” Osterman said.