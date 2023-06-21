FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence native who pitched for five Major League Baseball teams during a decade-long career in the 1970s and ’80s has died.

Donald Harris Hood, 73, died June 10, according to an online obituary published by the Waters-Powell Funeral Home in Florence.

Hood spent five seasons of his career in the major leagues with the Cleveland Indians, according to the Baseball Reference website. He also pitched for the Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals, New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals while compiling a 34-35 won-loss record.

Hood was born in Florence, a son of the late James Calvin Hood and Betty Turner Keels. He worked as a park ranger in Lee County, Florida, after his baseball career.

Memorial donations in his name can be made to Florence Little League Baseball, c/o Florence Parks and Recreation Department, 513 Barnes St., Florence.