FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence officials lifted a boil advisory for the city’s water customers on Wednesday morning after testing showed that the water was safe to use.

The system-wide advisory was put in place as a precaution after the city’s water system began experiencing low pressure on Christmas Day. City officials said Tuesday that more than 20 million gallons of water were lost after a 6-inch water main and numerous other pipes in homes and business burst during the holiday weekend cold snap.

“Following intense flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the City of Florence,” the city said Wednesday morning in an update on its Facebook post. “The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.”

During a news conference Tuesday morning, officials said the situation had stabilized and that they expected to lift the advisory on Wednesday morning after getting the results of testing. As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officials said the water system had remained stable despite some fluctuation during peak usage times.

Several businesses were forced to close temporarily because of low water pressure and the boil advisory.

Anyone who is still experiencing problems or has questions about the testing is asked to call the city at 843-665-3236 or the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control at 843-661-4825.

