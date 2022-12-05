FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a second woman Sunday in connection with an Oct. 10 shooting at the On The Go convenience store on Alligator Road, according to police.

Rorshea Lanesha Huggins, 34, of Florence, was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and one count of criminal conspiracy, according to the online booking records for the Florence County Detention Center. She has a bond hearing scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Monday.

LaTonya Henry, 33, was arrested Thursday on similar charges but was released Friday on a $100,000 surety bond, according to booking records.

Officers responded at 9:48 p.m. on Oct. 10 to the convenience store regarding a shooting, according to police. Officers determined that an argument had taken place inside the store involving one male victim and three women, who were considered suspects.

Police said the argument continued in the store parking lot before shots were fired into the man’s vehicle when he drove away. Investigators think Huggins was the alleged shooter.

Huggins has faced criminal charges in the past. She was arrested in April 2021 after allegedly firing shots in February into a home on Reynolda Drive in the Lamar area of Darlington County. One person was grazed by a bullet in that incident, authorities said.

Huggins was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center and released after that incident.

