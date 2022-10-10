FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a man Friday accused in a 2021 shooting, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Javonte Jermaine Taylor turned himself in on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol, Brandt said.

Taylor was denied bond on the attempted murder charge, Brandt said.

The charges are in connection with a shooting Sept. 13, 2021 in the 1100 block of Diggs Avenue. Taylor allegedly shot at a victim during an argument, according to Brandt.

Brandt said the victim was taken to a hospital but has been released.