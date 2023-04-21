FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly broke into a home on Trotwood Drive and assaulted someone.
Dubern Wayne Turner is being charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the alleged incident in the 3600 block of Trotwood Drive, according to Florence police.
The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
Turner was taken to the Florence County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.
No additional details were immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.