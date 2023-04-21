Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing someone with kitchen knife

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly broke into a home on Trotwood Drive and assaulted someone.

Dubern Wayne Turner is being charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the alleged incident in the 3600 block of Trotwood Drive, according to Florence police.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Turner was taken to the Florence County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.

No additional details were immediately available.

