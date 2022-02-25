FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a man Thursday who was wanted for allegedly threatening Kohls staff after he was denied a job.

Tyheim Nicholas Shackue Brown was wanted for pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful communication, and second-degree harassment, according to police.

On Feb. 9, Brown was allegedly denied a job at Kohls and became disorderly with staff members, police said. He then left the store and allegedly threatened employees over the phone.

Brown allegedly later returned to the parking lot of the store and pointed what is believed to be a firearm out the window, according to police.

Brown previously allegedly made social media threats against the Florence Center in 2019.