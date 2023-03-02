FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department arrested a man wanted in connection with a deadly Valentine’s Day shooting on Thursday morning, according to online booking records.

Police arrested Antonio Williamson of Florence and charged him with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the records.

The deadly shooting happened in the 700 block of Carver Street, police said. It resulted in the death of Dwayne Leon Bines, 33, of Florence.

Williamson is currently held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting bond, jail records show.

No other information was immediately available.