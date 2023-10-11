FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A third person was arrested Wednesday in connection with a deadly September armed robbery at a hotel parking lot in Florence, according to police.

Avery Jaquan Harrison was charged with murder, armed robbery, and criminal conspiracy. He is being held without bond at the Florence County Detention Center, according to online jail records.

The charges stem from a Sept. 12 shooting at the Holiday Inn Express in which Harrison and two others allegedly robbed and shot Bobby Antoine McKenzie, 36, of Clarendon County, who died at a hospital after being found shot in a car on Radio Drive.

Iyana Camille Davis, 22, of Lake City, and Nicholas Daishawn Jones, 21, of Scranton, are also arrested with murder, armed robbery, and criminal conspiracy. Jones was charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police said. They are both still in jail, according to online booking records.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by News13, Harrison and the co-defendants planned to rob the victim of his necklaces while they were in the room with the victim. However, they could not get a room and attempted the robbery in the parking lot.

During the robbery, one of the co-defendants shot the victim multiple times and the victim later died at the hospital, according to the warrant.