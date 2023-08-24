FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted for questioning in a shooting incident that happened on Aug. 18.
The shooting incident happened in the 800 block of Waverly Avenue, police said. The person exited a vehicle and fired multiple shots.
No one was hurt, but two vehicles were damaged in the shooting, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Florence police at 843-665-3191.
* * *
