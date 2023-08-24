FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted for questioning in a shooting incident that happened on Aug. 18.

The shooting incident happened in the 800 block of Waverly Avenue, police said. The person exited a vehicle and fired multiple shots.

Florence Police Department / Facebook

Florence Police Department / Facebook

Florence Police Department / Facebook

No one was hurt, but two vehicles were damaged in the shooting, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florence police at 843-665-3191.