FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are seeking the public’s help in locating a black 2018 Dodge Charger Scat Pack edition.
The department made the announcement on its Facebook page. The vehicle was stolen from a residence on the 2800 block of Kinloch Ct, on Saturday.
The vehicle has black and red interior, black rims, and a Georgia lanyard hanging around the mirror, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Frye of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or mfrye@cityofflorence.com.
