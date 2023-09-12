FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are seeking the public’s help in locating a black 2018 Dodge Charger Scat Pack edition.

The department made the announcement on its Facebook page. The vehicle was stolen from a residence on the 2800 block of Kinloch Ct, on Saturday.

Florence Police Department/ Facebook

The vehicle has black and red interior, black rims, and a Georgia lanyard hanging around the mirror, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Frye of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or mfrye@cityofflorence.com.