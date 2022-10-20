FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department network will go down Thursday evening for scheduled maintenance which will affect the department’s non-emergency lines.

The maintenance is scheduled from 7 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday, according to the police department.

Those who need to contact the department for non-emergencies should use the department’s alternate phone number at 843-495-0216.

E-911 will not be affected and those in emergency situations should still dial 911.