FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department network will go down Thursday evening for scheduled maintenance which will affect the department’s non-emergency lines.
The maintenance is scheduled from 7 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday, according to the police department.
Those who need to contact the department for non-emergencies should use the department’s alternate phone number at 843-495-0216.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
E-911 will not be affected and those in emergency situations should still dial 911.