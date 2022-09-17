FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run Friday night in which the driver of a car involved in a rollover crash was “dragged or carried” to a different location about three miles away.

Police were called at about 2:50 a.m. to Church Street near June Lane to investigate a report of a single-car rollover crash. When officers arrived, they talked to a passenger in the vehicle, but the driver was not at the scene.

Florence police and fire units searched the area but could not find the driver. About 15 minutes after the initial call, police said officers were called to Ingram and Lawson streets after getting a report about an unresponsive person in the roadway. That person was identified as the driver from the Church Street crash.

“Investigators believe the victim was struck on Church Street after the initial single car collision and dragged or carried to the Ingram Street area,” police said in a news release on Saturday.

The person’s name has not been released. Florence police and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Florence police Sgt. Hart at 843-665-3191 or bhart@cityofflorence.com

