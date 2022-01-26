Florence police ID man as ‘person of interest’ in Jan. 2 Waverly Avenue homicide

Florence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Florence Police Department

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are asking for the public’s help finding a man they say could be linked to the Jan. 2 shooting death of a 26-year-old man on Waverly Street, the department said.

Le’Andre Richardson is considered a “person of interest” and is wanted for questioning in the investigation into the killing of Joshua Dequan Brogsia, police said Wednesday afternoon in a Facebook post. He is known to drive a white Dodge Charger with South Carolina license plate number 2269QB.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Jimmy Cantey at jcantey@cityofflorence.com or to call 843-665-3191.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

What People Are Reading on wbtw.com