Florence police ID man as ‘person of interest’ in Jan. 2 Waverly Avenue homicide

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are asking for the public’s help finding a man they say could be linked to the Jan. 2 shooting death of a 26-year-old man on Waverly Street, the department said.

Le’Andre Richardson is considered a “person of interest” and is wanted for questioning in the investigation into the killing of Joshua Dequan Brogsia, police said Wednesday afternoon in a Facebook post. He is known to drive a white Dodge Charger with South Carolina license plate number 2269QB.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Jimmy Cantey at jcantey@cityofflorence.com or to call 843-665-3191.

