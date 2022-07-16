FLORENCE. S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have identified a suspect in Sunday’s shooting that killed a 38-year-old Timmonsville man.

Christopher Allen Washington is wanted on warrants for murder and other charges stemming from the death of DeQuin Garland Ellerbe and an assault that happened before the shooting, Police Capt. Mike Brandt said Saturday afternoon in a news release.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Commander Street, while the assault took place on Boyd Street, Brandt said.

Washington is also wanted on warrants charging him with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime and three counts of pointing or presenting a firearm, Brandt said.

No other information about the investigation was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. LCpl. Chatlosh at 843-665-3191 or to email Jchatlosh@cityofflorence.

