FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Investigators with the Florence Police Department are searching for a man wanted on a murder charge in connection with a shooting that happened on Valentine’s Day, the department said in a release.

Authorities have obtained arrest warrants for Antonio Williamson, on charges that include murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the release.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Carver Street, which resulted in the death of Dwayne Leon Bines, 33, of Florence.

Officers have been searching for Williamson in the greater Florence area throughout the day on Thursday, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Frye of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.