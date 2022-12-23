FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday morning, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Police were called at 7:43 a.m. to the 800 block of West Dixie Street and found the victim dead at the scene, Brandt said.

Police and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191 or email Tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

There was also a deadly shooting in June in the same area of West Dixie Street.

Count on News13 for updates.