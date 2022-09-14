FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence, police said.

Officers responded at about 6:45 a.m. to the 400 block of Prout Drive and found the victim in a vehicle in the roadway. The person was taken to the hospital but later died.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191 or email jchatlosh@cityofflorence.co

