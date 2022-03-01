FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people went to the hospital after a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon in Florence, police said.

Police were called about 3:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Bradford Street, Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt said.

Two people went to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life-threatening, he said.

No other information was immediately available.