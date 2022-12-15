FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a shooting Thursday, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.
The shooting happened in the area of North Coit Street and West Darlington Street, Brandt said.
Police said no injuries have been reported.
No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.