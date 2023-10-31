FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are trying to identify two masked subjects seen on security footage fleeing a vehicle crash after a reported shooting in the Hollings Avenue area.

Police were called at about 6:30 p.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Hollings Avenue to investigate a shooting in the area. At the scene, police said officers found a vehicle that had crashed in front of a home and 9 mm shell casings at the intersection of Hollings Avenue and Middleton Street.

The vehicle’s owner later told officers that it had been stolen just before the incident, police said. It was impounded and searched for evidence that might help identify the two people involved in the crash.

Police said there were no known victims of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Leggett at 843-665-3191 or dleggett@cityofflorence.com.