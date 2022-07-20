FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have released surveillance photos of three people wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery at a gas station.

A store clerk was shot during the July 10 robbery at the On the Go station at 305 Pamplico Highway, according to police, who said two men with handguns entered the store and demanded money while a third person waited outside. It happened about 5:20 a.m.

The owner of the gas station, Johnny Rishmawi, has offered a $5,000 reward for information that helps bring those involved in the robbery to justice. Since the shooting, he said he has been reminding his employees of security protocols.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Scott of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or email tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

