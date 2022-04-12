FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is wanted in Florence County on attempted murder and other charges after another man was hurt in a shooting on Monday, police said.

Florence police obtained arrest warrants for David Lee Simpson in connection to the shooting. He’s also facing charges of discharge of a firearm in the city, discharge of a firearm into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police responded at 5:55 a.m. to the 800 block of Marion Street after a shooting was reported. Officers found evidence of a shooting in the roadway but did not find a victim.

Less than an hour later, officers got a report of a person with a gunshot wound at a home in the 600 block of Carver Street. Police said the man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Scott at 843-665–3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

