FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in an assault that happened on Christmas.
It happened in the 700 block of S. Church Street, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lance Cpl. Mattis at tmattis@cityofflorence.com or 843-665-3191.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.