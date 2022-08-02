FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 37-year-old woman who may be at risk because of medical conditions.

Tonya Marie Jarvis was last seen about 4 p.m. Saturday getting off a bus at the station in the 600 block of South Irby Street, police said.

Jarvis is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 230 pounds. She was wearing a green tank top, gray pants and white sandals, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Oliver of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or to email goliver@cityofflorence.com.

