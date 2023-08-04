FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are looking for a 57-year-old woman who has been missing since Wednesday.

Vanessa Hughes was staying at the Pee Dee Coalition shelter, police said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 220 pounds. She was last seen wearing all black and gray and white New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Scott of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or tscott@cityofflorence.com.